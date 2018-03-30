Woman gets prison for killing boyfriend in drunken crash

A woman who was driving drunk and over 70 miles per hour on a county road when she crashed and killed her boyfriend, Jeremy J. Slenk, has been sent to prison.

Meghann Corcoran Owen, 38, was sentenced Monday, March 26, in Allegan County Circuit Court to spend 38 months to 15 years in prison.

Owen pleaded no contest to one count of operating under the influence causing death in the incident, which happened in Ganges Township March 14, 2017.

Slenk’s family members spoke first at the hearing, saying that Owen had brought out the worst in him when they were dating and saying Owen’s problems with alcohol were deep.

“Meg, you got some problems,” the brother said. “We’ll forgive you and hope you get it together.

“Jeremy doesn’t get any second chances.”

He said he didn’t have a sentencing recommendation for the judge.

Allegan County prosecutor Myrene Koch pointed out several factors she said made Owen’s actions worse, including her 0.153 blood alcohol level (just under twice the legal limit to drive), lab reports that said she had marijuana and valium in her system at the time and a police calculation of her speed at the time of the crash at 76.62 miles per hour.

Koch said Owen had minimized her problems with substance abuse.

“If she doesn’t get a handle on it, the people of the state of Michigan have concerns about their safety,” Koch said. “...Nothing will bring Jeremy back but there needs to be a punishment factor here.”

Attorney Sarissa Montague said her client had taken responsibility in a way few defendants do.

“I’ve not been involved in a case where a person took the situation they were involved with so seriously,” Montague said. “She loved Jeremy Slenk.”

The couple’s relationship, she said, had indeed been bad for both of them before the incident.

“I heard Mr. Slenk’s family call it toxic and I’ve heard Meg call it that, also,” Montague said. “It would have been better if it had been ended, but unfortunately that didn’t happen.”

Montague said Owen had undergone significant treatment since the incident, including going to a rehab facility in California, which she chose because she had a family connection who could get her a scholarship to cover the cost. Her client had also been hospitalized for thinking about harming herself, Montague said. Owen had also agreed to give up partial custody of her children to her ex-husband during the time.

She argued for a shorter prison sentence than the probation department recommendation of 19 months or even a local jail sentence, pointing out her client had done well on bond in the over a year since the incident.

Owen spoke for herself.

“I just want to say from the bottom of my heart I’m so sorry, I never meant to hurt him,” she said. “I know that can’t take it away.”

Judge Margaret Zuzich Bakker said she couldn’t understand what more society could do to get people to understand not to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“People can’t miss it,” Bakker said. “It’s in all the alcohol ads, it’s always on TV. It’s taught in every school.

“You knew this was wrong.

“The family was telling you that you had a problem. The whole world was telling you not to do this.”

Bakker said punishment was appropriate for the crime and that she hoped Owen would spend time getting treatment while she was in prison.

“My deepest sympathies to the entire family,” she said. “Thank you for being here.

“My deepest sympathies also to Ms. Owen’s family. I’m sure it’s hard for you, too.”

Bakker said she also intended to order full restitution in the case.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped charges of driving while license suspended causing death and possession of marijuana against Owen.

In the crash, police said Owen was driving a pickup truck that rolled over while traveling west on 116th Avenue and Slenk, who had been a passenger, was thrown from the pickup in the crash and died from a severe head injury. Owen had minor injuries and police said had been wearing her seat belt while Slenk had not.

