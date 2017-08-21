Woman drowns at Selkirk Lake

A 40-year-old Holland woman drowned in Selkirk Lake on Saturday, Aug. 19, shortly before midnight.

Anna Elizabeth Demshuk was missing for approximately 45 minutes and found in approximately 10 feet of water.

Allegan Central Dispatch received the call reporting a missing swimmer at Selkirk Lake in the 800 block of 127th Avenue in Wayland Township.

The caller reported that two older females were swimming in the lake off from a residence when one of them did not come back to shore. Road Patrol and Marine Patrol deputies were dispatched to the scene as well as the Sheriff's Office Dive/Rescue and Recovery Team.

On arrival, sheriff’s deputies began conducting a search of the area where the victim was last known to be at. Upon deploying divers into the water, a search was conducted and the victim was located near a floating raft which was anchored in the lake.

The victim was brought to shore to awaiting EMS personnel who attempted to revive her; however, they were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation said the incident is accidental in nature and medical issues along with alcohol may have been contributing factors.

While Demshuk was from Holland, she had friends residing on the lake.

Assisting with the incident was Wayland Fire Department and Wayland EMS.

The incident will remain open pending further investigation.

