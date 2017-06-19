Woman charged with drugged driving in death of Alexis Danielle Brown-Johnson of Grand Rapids in March

A 20-year-old woman has been charged with being under the influence of drugs and causing the crash that killed 15-year-old Alexis Danielle Brown-Johnson of Grand Rapids March 19.

Alyssa Kay Stark, formerly of Grand Rapids and now of Mebanae, N.C., was arraigned Monday, June 19, on charges of operating while intoxicated by drugs causing death and one count of operating while intoxicated by drugs causing serious injury.

The Sunday, March 19, crash happened about 2:40 a.m. in Wayland Township, when Stark’s vehicle was southbound on US-131 and she allegedly lost control and began to slide toward the outside ditch next to the highway.

The vehicle continued to rotate and slide down the embankment and into a perimeter fence running along the highway. The vehicle then slid into a ditch that runs adjacent to 12th Street and hit the ditch hard enough to cause the vehicle to rollover and end up on its roof on 12th Street.

During the roll over Brown-Johnson, who was in the back seat and not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

Bianca Monet Bland, then 17, of Grand Rapids, was also in the back seat without a seat belt. She suffered minor injuries and was transported for treatment at Metro Hospital.

Taliyah N. Zziwambazza, then 19, of Kentwood was a front-seat passenger. She was wearing a seat belt and suffered very minor injuries.

At the time of the crash, the sheriff’s department suspected Stark was under the influence of alcohol and sought toxicology tests from the Michigan State Police crime lab.