Woman admits to hitting car on purpose

A Grand Junction woman admitted to smashing into another woman’s car on purpose.

Michelle Lynn Sterling, 43, was in Allegan County Circuit Court Monday, Sept. 10, and entered guilty pleas to a pair of felonies. Sterling admitted to assault with a dangerous weapon and malicious destruction of personal property $200 to $1,000.

Judge Robert S. Kengis asked if she’d driven into a 2008 Chrysler owned by the other woman Feb. 27 in Lee Township.

“I ran right into her car door,” Sterling said.

The car’s owner was outside it when Sterling hit it, she said, and Sterling intended to frighten her by doing it.

She agreed the crash had caused enough damage for the malicious destruction of property charge.

As part of agreement with Allegan County prosecutors, a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and a charge of malicious destruction of property $1,000 to $20,000 will be dropped at sentencing. Prosecutors also agreed they would consider her mental health records in formulating their recommendation for a sentence.

Sterling was scheduled to be sentenced Monday, Nov. 26, at 1 p.m. in Allegan County Circuit Court.

