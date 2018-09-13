Winners of the 2018 Allegan County Fair Parade

The rain parted just in time for the Allegan County Fair Parade’s 91 entries on Monday, Sept. 10. This year’s theme was “Get Your Fix” at the 166th annual fair.

The parade lineup included huge farm equipment, shined-up tractors, proud horses, large dogs, marching bands, primped floats, heroic veterans, loud fire trucks, flashing police cars and delighted kids with bulging bags of candy. Allegan Dental Center got a thumbs-up from thankful parents in the crowd after handing out toothbrushes.

Best of Show went to the new salon in Allegan—Hairworks 404. The float featured Kryn and Dottie Grauman and Jasmine Grimmer seated on a purple couch with their hair in curlers and heads under purple hair dryers.

Other first-place entries were Drozd Seeds; Superior Carts; CHS feed truck, agronomy spray unit and propane truck; Mike Valenti; Fraternal Order of Eagles; Allegan County Historical Society and Mary Whiteford.

Second-place awards went to Milk & Honey 4-H Club; George Galloway family tractors; Channel 3 News; Allegan Child Evangelism Fellowship; Crystal Flash; Roger Smith and Sons; The Grocery Outlet; Sylvia’s Place; Rogue Dreams; and Hopkins FFA.

Third-place awards went to the City of Allegan, Grand Marshal Jodi Byers; Otsego Cheer (three vehicles); George Galloway family tractors; Jestina’s Studio of Dance; Petro Farms (tractor and wagon); and Auto West.

There’s still a whole lot of fair left to go.

Here’s a brief schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 13, is Veterans Day. All persons with military tags are admitted free, including parking, until 8 p.m. At noon is harness horse racing with free grandstand seating. At 6 p.m. is Allegan County’s “Show Us Your Talent” in the community area and at 7 p.m. is the WPI/NTPA Tractor Pulls.

At 9 a.m. is Draft Horse Halter Class in Weldon Rumery Arena, followed by Special Grade Draft Horse Show; Draft Mules, Mules and Mini Mules; Halter Class; Pony Halter Class and the Open Beef Cattle Show. At 5 p.m. is the Youth Dog Show at the Hilltop tent.

Friday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. is the final round in Allegan County’s “Show Us Your Talent.” At 7 p.m. is SJO Super Cross Racing with free grandstand seating.

At 6 p.m. is Top Showman Orientation at Weldon Rumery Arena.

Saturday, Sept. 15, at 6:30 p.m. is the State Championship Demolition Derby.

At 9 a.m. is the Youth Western Horse Show in the Flats. At 4 p.m. is the Youth All Around Showmanship Contest in Weldon Rumery Arena.

For more information, visit www.allegancountyfair.com or call (269) 673-6501.