Wings of Hope is Finalist for BBB Torch Award

Wings of Hope Hospice & Palliative Care is one of the nonprofit finalists for West Michigan Better Business Bureau’s 2018 Torch Award for Ethics.

Each year, the BBB recognizes businesses and nonprofit organizations that generate trust among their employees, clients and communities by operating at the highest level of trust and integrity.

Wings’ Executive Director Theresa Lynn states, “We are honored to be a finalist for this award. The BBB looks at everything from how the leadership of an organization operates to how it communicates its ethical practices to how the mission and vision of the organization are operationalized and much more. I’m sure they had many fine organizations to choose from, so it is an honor for Wings of Hope to be a finalist.”

Winners of the Torch Awards for Ethics will be announced at a luncheon in Grand Rapids on Monday, Nov. 19.