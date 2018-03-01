Will this be Allegan's last Cabaret Band show? Yes and no

When the curtain falls on the last performance of this year’s Cabaret Band Show in Allegan, it is likely the last ever.

Well, ok, maybe not the last one, but director Dean Michaels said the show will likely transform in future years to something a bit less extravagant.

“We’ll be cutting back after this year, I think,” Michaels said. “We’ll move the show back downstairs (the lower level of Griswold Auditorium) the way we used to. They were campy shows. I want to go back to more of that. Maybe do an all ‘50s and ‘60s show next year and just play around.”

But that’s perhaps a year away. This year will have all of the glitz and production fans have come to expect over the decades. The 33rd show will be March 16-17 and 23-24 in upper level of Griswold Auditorium.

The mostly annual live concert features a five-member band and a cast of local performers covering a rousing set of covers of classic tunes. Interspersed throughout are the musical, often comedic advertisements, taking familiar songs and adding rewritten lyrics to sing the praises of the show’s sponsors. Goofy antics and costumes abound in both the ads as well as the proper musical numbers, all with professional lighting, sound staging and choreography.

“We’re just doing happy music this year,” Michaels said. “We’re integrating some songs we’ve done in the past, some very happy memories for me and others in the band and those in the audience.”

That includes one from back when Steve Ross was still taking the stage in the show, “Seven Little Girls (sitting in the backseat).”

Father-and-son comedic duo Dr. Paul Hodge and Dr. Christopher Hodge are planning an Abbott and Costello bit. The (not at all) Unknown Comic (Dr. Paul Hodge) will also put in an appearance.

“We’re also bringing back the Pirate Song from a couple years ago,” Michaels said. “Something what we try to do in this show is give adults permission to play, to sit back and laugh.”

Kim Pullen is one of two new cast members this year.

“She has just a beautiful voice,” Michaels said, something she’ll bring to bear to the sassy tune “I Feel a Sin Coming On” by Pistol Annies.

Don Welsh will make like Bob Sieger for his rendition of “Roll Me Away.”

“There’s a bunch of other great songs this year,” Michals said. “John Cougar Mellencamp, Boston—mixed with Jessie J’s ‘Mama Knows Best’ and ‘Rise Up’ by Andra Day,” both sung this year by Shannon Dykstra.

Michaels said, “Ross Menhart is doing Styx’s ‘Too Much Time On My Hands’; I’m doing a Fats Domino tune. There will also be a visit from Austin Powers (Bill Darnell) again.

“Rick and Krystal Dutkiewicz are doing ‘All For You’ by Sister Hazel. Fun songs.”

As usual, the Cabaret Band Show will again primarily raise money for the nonprofit Wings of Hope Hospice. The Allegan Area Arts Council will run the cash bar as a fundraiser, and the show will also make a donation to Forever Curious Children’s Museum in Fennville, which is providing ushers for the shows.

In the last 15 years, the show has raised more than ($175,000) for Wings of Hope, which uses it to offset the cost of pain management for its clients. Wings of Hope Hospice serves patients in their final days and weeks of life.

All shows begin at 7 p.m. On Saturdays, guests can arrive at 6 p.m. for hors d’oeuvres and mingle with the performers and the band, which includes: Jeff Clearwater on bass, Greg Howard on lead guitar, Rick Dutkiewicz on rhythm guitar, Don Pabis drums and Michaels on keyboard and a variety of other instruments.

To buy tickets in advance or for more information, call (269) 686-8659.

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.