Which Allegan County artists are displaying at ArtPrize this year?

GRAND RAPIDS—Twenty-seven artists from Allegan County are presenting work in Grand Rapids’ eighth annual ArtPrize competition.

They are among the 1,453 artist entries from 44 countries and 40 U.S. states throughout town. All will compete for a combination of public vote and juried awards totaling $500,000.

The 19-day exhibition has drawn more than 400,000 visitors in each of the last three years and nearly 2 million visitors since 2009.

The top public vote-getter in each of four categories—2-D, 3-D, Time-Based or Installation—wins $12,500; a $200,000 public vote grand prize will go to the artist who earns the most votes overall.

On the juried side of the event, a juror in each category will award $12,500 to one piece. The jurors will then select four more from their categories and a three-person grand prize jury will determine who receives the $200,000 juried grand prize.

The event also gives out more than $270,000 in grants, everything from artist seed grants to a fellowship for emerging curators.

Public voting is done at artprize.org or through a mobile app during two rounds. The first begins Wednesday, Sept. 21, at noon and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. The top 20 vote-getters go to Round 2; voting for that begins Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. and runs through Oct. 6 at 11:59 p.m.

Winners are then announced at the awards ceremony Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. The exhibition closes Oct. 9.

Local artists in this year’s ArtPrize include:

Allegan: Diane Sumner, Dawn Hollister, Maggie Flynn

Dorr: Jami Kuhn, Steve Leary, Richard Francisco

Hamilton: Kari Miller Fenwood, Curt Pieper

Hopkins: Dan Castello

Martin: Hannah Wolthuis

Otsego: Darl Gilliland, Riki Dorothy, John Jaeger, Jessica Boyett, Julie Baptiste, Jerred Baptiste

Plainwell: Roberta Seiss, Andrew J. Woodstock, Dylan Witt

Saugatuck: John Otto, Michael Sweeney, John Leben

Wayland: Shaen Abbott, Russell Cooper, Ryan Roxbury, Julie McLellan, Lane DenBoer