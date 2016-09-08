What’s new at this year’s Allegan County Fair?

White tigers, flying elephants and busy bees are some of what’s new at the 164th Allegan County Fair, Sept. 9-17.

Six white Bengal tigers and their trainer Vicenta Pages will provide free educational shows daily in the Community Area. Vicenta comes from a long line of circus performers on both sides of her family being born into the great Pages performing dynasty. Aerial performers and circus animals have always been a part of life. Her first public appearance was at the age of 4, and she became an aerial performer by the age of 12 but decided to take after her grandfather’s footsteps, working with tigers. After many years of training with her grandfather and then her father, she became one of the youngest female tiger trainers and presenters in the world and has toured the past four years with Ringling Brothers, Barnum and Bailey. Her co-stars’ names are Spirit, Fiona, Kia, Mikayla, Mohan and Taurus.

The show won’t be a flying trapeze act but flying elephants will be joining the lineup of new carnival rides by Skerbeck Entertainment. Each elephant “car” looks strikingly similar to “Dumbo” the Disney star. The elephants go around on an axis and children can operate them by making them go high in the air or down towards the ground.

The Supernova360 is another new ride but not recommended for the faint at heart. Consisting of a rotating claw at the end of a pendulum, passengers reach a height of 72 feet in the upside down rotation, and at the adrenaline apex, experience free fall as the pendulum rotates upright. This ride is compared to the popular “Freak Out” ride but actually does a full-360 degrees.

The third new ride is the teacup. Parents can ride along with their children in the teacups that rotate individually on a rotating platform. The rides have bright new colors and lights, including the Zipper that received a new facelift.

Fairgoers may not think bees are anything new to a fair; however, the exhibit is. And the best thing about the exhibit is the beehive is under glass so observers can’t be stung. Learn about the plight of the honey bee and all they do for the environment while safely watching them work diligently in their beehive. Finger puppet bees are also available for children. This new exhibit is in the red Industrial Building (8A).

A new event for children in place of the pedal pulls is also being sponsored on Sunday, Sept. 11, in the Weldon Rumery Arena. It’s a roping and racing event with children dressed in cowboy attire, riding stick horses through a barrel racing set up, taking a bucket of feed and putting it in a trough, then roping a make-believe cow. Sign-up for 5- through 10-year-olds is at noon. The event begins at 1 p.m. Parents are encouraged to bring their cameras.

“The Western Days ministry stepped up and volunteered to run this event,” said fair manager Saree Miller.

Last year, the fair had good weather and for the first time in fair history, hit the 300,000 attendance mark.

“Come on out and help us beat last year’s record,” said Miller enthusiastically.

New with 4-H

New this year is a “Make the Match for Allegan County 4-H.” It’s an opportunity for supporters of 4-H to double their support with a match by the Michigan 4-H Foundation of up to $50,000 to build an endowment fund supporting the Allegan County 4-H programs.

“We’ve already raised $21,000 from various donors and business contributions ranging from $5 to $5,000,” said 4-H coordinator Dian Liepe. “During the livestock auction, 4-H leaders Pam Slinkman and Chris Lussenden will be selling pallet furniture for “Make the Match.”

While livestock sales are separate from the “Make the Match” fundraiser, buyers and 4-Hers can choose to give their proceeds to the effort.

Last year, the youth livestock auction netted more than $650,000, showing a significant amount of support for 4-H kids in the county, said Liepe.

Liepe was also happy to report that live poultry is allowed back in the fair this year following a ban due to bird flu. She reminds people to wash their hands after touching animals.

“We want people to touch the animals—especially at the baby animal barn—but be responsible, that’s what the hand sanitizing stations are for,” she said.

A new competition this year for 4-Hers was goat carcasses. Although contests were already held, the processed grand champion and reserve will be sold at the livestock sale along with swine, beef and lamb carcasses.

“We’ve also got four horse competitions we’re really proud of,” Liepe said.

The first Saturday at 9 a.m. is the gymkhana show with racing around barrels, the first Sunday is the jumping English show at 9 a.m., on Tuesday at 4 p.m. is the driving horse classes with mini-horses and carts and the last Saturday at 9 a.m. is the Western horse show with riding, pleasure and trail obstacles.

But the granddaddy of 4-H competitions is the All Around Showmanship contest in the Weldon Rumery Arena on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 4 p.m. That’s when all animals, big and small, are shown round robin style in the arena and the winner wins a huge traveling trophy featuring 13 species and their name on its plaque.

“It’s fantastic to see,” Liepe said. “And don’t forget to go to the 4-H food booth in the historic village and get a Baa Burger (lean lamb).”

So much to see and do

There’s so much to see, it’s hard to pack it all in but don’t forget some of the other fair staples like the John Pahl Historic Village and such buildings as the Agricultural Hall and Antiques, Home Economics and Arts and 4-H Youth.

Allegan County’s “Show Us Your Talent” contest is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11, with finals at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, in the community area.

On Sunday, Sept. 11 is the Taste of the Allegan County Fair with free food sampling from 1 to 3 p.m.

The fair parade winds its way from downtown Allegan on Monday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m. and into the grandstand arena at 7 p.m.

Harness racing starts at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, and Wednesday, Sept. 14, when tractor pulls take over at 7 p.m.

A free rodeo with seating in the grandstands is Thursday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. and the state championship demolition derby is Saturday, Sept. 17, at 6:30 p.m.

For a full schedule, pick up a fair brochure from nearly any business within a 70-mile radius or visit the fair’s website at www.allegancountyfair.com.

