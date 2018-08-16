We have a Bingo Blast winner, but don't forget to send your card in

In this week's paper, we acknowledged that, with so few numbers left to draw, there was bound to be a winner soon in our Allegan County News Bingo Blast contest.

We were right.

Allegan Township Clerk Linda Evans turned in the winning card Wednesday afternoon, winning the grand prize of $500.

BUT WAIT! Even if you only come close, you can still win prizes.

If you’ve at least got the spaces filled in that form the initials of our paper (the “A,” “C” and “N”, diagrammed at the left of your bingo card): mail in or drop off your bingo card. Make sure to put your name and contact information on it or with it.

On Friday, Aug. 31, we’ll put your name in a drawing to win gift cards to our fantastic, Allegan-area sponsors Something Sweet, Mug Shots Coffeehouse, Hathaway Cottage and Gifts, and Village Java.

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.