Wayland woman accused of falsifying medical reports in death of 85-year-old

March 22, 2017 - 15:15

A Wayland resident has been accused of vulnerable adult abuse and falsifying medical records in the death of an 85-year-old woman at a nursing home in Grand Rapids.

The Michigan Attorney General’s office announced felony charges Wednesday, March 22, against Denise Filcek, 45, of Wayland, for her alleged role in the death of an 85-year-old female resident of Crystal Springs Assisted Living Center in Grand Rapids. Filcek--and Yahira Zamora, 21, of Wyoming, who was also charged--were working the night of Oct. 26-27, 2016, when the victim exited the facility and was stranded outdoors in near-freezing temperatures and rain, leading to her death.

The attorney general’s office said Filcek has been charged with one count of intentional inclusion of misleading or inaccurate information in a medical chart, a felony, for falsely recording the whereabouts of facility residents. Filcek was responsible for visual bed checks on all patients every 30 minutes, including accounting for the location of the victim. However, she allegedly failed to check on the patients, instead checking off the boxes indicating she had without ever having done so.

Zamora has been charged with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse, also a felony. On the night in question, Zamora allegedly reset an alarmed door designed to keep residents, some of whom have advanced dementia, in the facility, the attorney general’s office said. She allegedly did so without determining whether any residents had exited the facility. The victim was found deceased outdoors on facility grounds several hours later.

Both are expected to be arraigned Thursday, March 23, in the 63rd District Court in Kent County.

