Wayland is well-positioned for bike trail

The effort to bring a non-motorized trail to the eastern side of Allegan County running through Wayland has finished holding a series of public meetings and is consolidating the feedback and information gained there.

The effort is proceeding under the name, River to River (as in Grand to Kalamazoo) though that’s not what the final trail would be called. Under whatever name, however, it aims to connect the Kent County trail system to the Kalamazoo River Valley Trail, which currently ends near the river on D Avenue in Cooper Township.

The effort’s steering committee will hear a report in March summarizing the input from the four meetings, held in: May in Cooper Township, July in Byron Center, August in Wayland and September in Plainwell.

Steering committee member Denise Siegel of Plainwell said the attendees’ ideas about where the trail should go were very specific.

“I was quite surprised that people had a real good idea of the route they wanted,” she said. “We had a huge map and they were pretty adamant about which route and they were pretty much in sync.”

Steering committee member Jennifer Antel of Wayland said the process had been very positive so far.

“People were talking about varying routes they’d hoped the trail would take,” Antel said. “They provided a lot of feedback about what routes would be good or what features of their communities would be highlighted best.”

“The general impression was overwhelmingly positive.

“There were a couple property owners, as there always are, that weren’t excited about it going a certain way but that was a tiny minority.”

Specifically in Wayland, Antel said she hopes the trail would help the downtown especially.

“We’re hoping to highlight that with our downtown and the businesses and services in Wayland,” she said.

John Morrison, executive director of West Michigan Trails and Greenways Coalition, said that was a realistic hope based on other communities’ experiences.

“Economically, what it does is tend to drive business to the corridor close by, especially where you’d stop for food or drink or ice cream,” he said. “Trail users are looking for that.

“If you’re going from Kalamazoo to Grand Rapids, you’re going to want to stop.”

The trail might not be likely to form all of a businesses’ sales but often will be a lure to businesses to locate.

Morrison said, “There’s a really great example in Cedar Springs. The community there really embraced the White Pine Trail going through there.

“There’s a brewery by the trail, for instance.”

Morrison said Wayland seemed especially ready to take advantage if the trail became a reality.

He said, “I definitely expect that especially in Wayland. They’ve got such a strong push to get the trail going through their community.”

Antel, who along with her husband Ray has been involved in the trail effort for a long time, said it was heartening to see things happen.

She said, “We’ve been working on this for many years. These things take time to do it right and I’m excited to see it actually happen.”

Once the steering committee meets in March with contractor Wightman & Associates, it will have a better idea of how to proceed, almost certainly involving a gradual process of building the trail community by community using state grants.