Wayland Union Schools hosts information sessions on upcoming bond vote

The first of three information nights to explain the details of the $19.25 million bond project for Wayland Union Schools is tonight.

It will be at Dorr Elementary School’s media center from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

The project, if passed in the Nov. 7 election, will add a new wing plus a secure entrance to the middle school; address some other security concerns in other buildings; install a new elevator, heating and cooling systems and fire suppression system at Pine Street Elementary; and replace unusable tennis courts at the middle school with 12 new courts on Wildcat Drive (the high school courts will be replaced with more parking).

With its 12 new classrooms, the middle school will then be able to house grades six through eight.

The project does not include a new pool, something included in a pair of pricier bond projects voters turned down in May.

A more specific list of renovations and improvements included in the project is online at https://waylandunion.org/bond-info/.

The district does not expect to have to raise the debt millage from its current rate of 8.4 mills in order to pay off the new debt for the project. Administrators have explained the district will collect the existing millage for longer, approximately 24 years.

Superintendent Norman Taylor said this project was tailored to not increase taxes and said in June, “Because of a fortuitous increase in the five-year average of our taxable value in the (school) district, we would be able to bond for $19.25 million at no millage increase and maintaining the 8.4 (debt millage) the district currently has.”

The remaining two information meetings will be Monday, Sept. 18, at the Wayland Middle School media center at 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Pine Street Elementary School media center at 7 p.m.