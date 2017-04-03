Wayland teen killed in crash

A recent graduate of Hopkins High School was killed in a crash with a semi truck over the weekend.

Jeremy Lee Hibma, 19, of Wayland, died when the vehicle he was driving crashed into the back of the semi-truck stopped for a red light on 100th Street in Byron Township.

Kent County Sheriff's department said Hibma was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer east on 100th Street near the US-131 exit at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The driver of the semi, Bernard Kline, 59, of Grand Rapids, was not injured.

Speed was believed to have been a factor in the crash and Hibma was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

