Wayland superintendent search narrows to three

A second round of interviews for Wayland Union Schools next superintendent will be Thursday, June 11.

In addition to Pat Velie, Wayland Union Schools assistant superintendent of finance and operations, the two others invited back include Christina Hinds with Mattawan Consolidated Schools, and Matt Goebel with Hastings Area School System.

They were among five whom school board members interviewed June 6 from a pool of 29 candidates.

The interviews this week begin at 5 p.m. at the Wayland Union Fine Arts Center. There will be a live stream of the interviews from the link found on the Superintendent Search page at www.waylandunion.org. Online feedback forms will be available to provide comments to the school board at the conclusion of the interviews on Thursday evening.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only 12 seats will be available; RSVP to Dawn Stein at steind@waylandunion.org no later than 3 p.m. on Thursday or until all seats are spoken for. Fine Arts Center doors will open at 4:45 p.m.; no guests will be allowed to enter before then.

Guests must wear a mask as they enter and exit but may remove them while seated. Guests must also fill out a health self-declaration.

5 p.m.: Matt Goebel, Hastings Area School System, assistant superintendent of student achievement since 2013. Previously, he was elementary principal in Orchard View for three years and high school assistant principal in Orchard View for three years, and a special education teacher in Grandville for six years. At GVSU, he earned a bachelor’s, master’s and Education Specialist of Education degrees.

6:10 p.m.: Christina Hinds, Mattawan Consolidated Schools, assistant superintendent of student services and curriculum since 2018. Previously she was director of special education and student services in Mattawan for three years, special education supervisor for Van Buren ISD for four years, and taught special education for six years. She has degrees from WMU and GVSU and a doctorate in education from Michigan State University.

7:20 p.m.: Pat Velie, Wayland Union Schools assistant superintendent of finance and operations since 2016. Previously, she was director of administration and finance at Medford Public Schools in Massachusetts for three years. She was accounting supervisor at Hingham Public Schools in Massachusetts for seven years and accounting assistant for 11 years. At University of Phoenix, she earned a bachelor’s degree along with a master’s degree in management and human resources.

The school board intends to make an offer of employment no later than Monday, June 15.

The new superintendent will succeed Norman Taylor, who announced his retirement in November. He served at that post for 10 years.