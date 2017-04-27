Wayland school district voters will decide $55 million in pool, building bonds

On May 2, voters in the Wayland Union Schools distict will be asked to vote on two proposals.

Superintendent Norman Taylor said the Citizens’ Advisory Committee and Board of Education spent many months reviewing the Facilities Needs Assessment and narrowed down and prioritized the most essential needs for the school district.

“Only the most pressing and time sensitive needs were placed in our two proposals,” superintendent Norman Taylor said. “These include the need for infrastructure upgrades and additional classroom and instruction space, and replacement of such school and community assets as our pool, tennis courts, and football field surface.”

The proposals would be the first millage increase in the school district since 1994.

The first proposal, at $34.1 million, includes infrastructure for classroom space. Some of the larger projects in this proposal are to add a new fourth- and fifth-grade elementary school with soccer fields and a middle school addition for sixth graders.

The proposal includes closing and selling the 75-year-old Pine Street Elementary and constructing a new elementary school building for grades four through five on 42 acres of school-owned property near the transportation building. This is also anticipated to alleviate crowding at Dorr and Steeby elementary schools by moving fourth graders to the new facility.

A sixth-grade wing would be added to the middle school, which would also create options for music and athletic programs for sixth-graders.

The new configuration would include:

•Dorr Pre K-4 would be Pre K-3

•Baker Pre K-1 would stay Pre K-1

•Steeby grades 2-4 would be grades 2-3

•New building would be grades 4-5

•Pine Street grades 5-6 would close

•Middle school grades 7-8 would be grades 6-8

•High school grades 9-12 would stay 9-12.

The new configuration is to alleviate overcrowding due to increased enrollment. An enrollment projection study has indicated the district will see an increase of 264 students over the next five years. This is in addition to an increase of 185 students in the past five years.

Taylor said the district has already learned they’ll have an additional 3-year-old preschool class at Baker Elementary next year due to an increase in students, which was projected.

Some other infrastructure plans include improving parking lots, alleviating drainage issues, new fire panels, improved security, a new roof for Steeby, a new boiler for Baker and new technology for all buildings.

The second proposal at $20.845 million includes infrastructure for community and athletic facilities.

The biggest project in this proposal is to build a new 10-lane swimming pool adjacent to the current pool at the high school. The more than 42-year-old pool would be renovated to reconfigure space for band and orchestra programs, auto shop and robotics.

Tennis courts would be replaced with six new and four additional courts built. Synthetic turf would be installed at the high school football stadium.

Proposal 1 would cost tax-payers an additional 1.98 mills in its first year. Proposal 2 would cost 1.77 mills. Together, both proposals would cost $54.945 million at a 3.75 mill increase.

For more specific information on the proposals, bond FAQs and videos, visit the district’s Facebook page and website www.waylandunion.org.

For further questions, call Taylor at (269) 792-2181 or email taylron@waylandunion .org.

