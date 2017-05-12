Wayland school district gears up for bond after failed vote

The Wayland school board will spend the next few weeks busily re-evaluating the two bond proposals voters roundly turned down in the May 2 election.

While millages passed in several other areas of the county for the May 2 election, voters turned down both multi-million dollar proposals for Wayland Union Schools.

District superintendent Norman Taylor said that while result was disappointing, the needs of the district remained.

“The school board’s going to be soliciting feedback on this,” Taylor said. “We knew we went beyond what the last survey favored; the pool put us over. So now the board’s considering a number of factors.”

At this point, the tentative plan is to seek responses to a new survey and place any new proposals on the November ballot.

“It will probably be reduced in size and cost,” he said.

The failed bond projects totaling $55 million would have built a new elementary school to address what administrators claimed was crowding concerns in some classrooms. There would also have been a variety of other infrastructure improvements along with a new 10-lane swimming pool; the district is looking to replace the more than 42-year-old current pool.

After results were in, Taylor said, “We are fortunate to be a district that is experiencing growth but along with that will come many challenges which we will need to face together. We are committed to providing a quality education and outstanding programs for our students.”

He thanked the committees that worked on the bond as well as their chairs, Jennifer Antel, Todd Fox, Ann McInerny and Jenny Wolf.

Tuesday, he said the deadline to beat is now mid-August, when ballot language is due to the county. That meant the district would have to roll out its survey soon to give time for responses. The goal is also to reach out to more members of the public who were not able to comment online.

Taylor said the architects would have to prepare any documentation for a new plan by mid-June in order for the state treasury department to have time to review and approve it.

He said a well-attended special meeting May 8 garnered many comments. The board meets May 15 for its regular meeting; Taylor suspected the decision about the strategy going forward would be made at that meeting.

Board members will gather later this month to pass the district’s budget.

“And they might even add another,” Taylor said. “We encourage all parents and citizens to get involved in upcoming discussions regarding solutions to the overcrowding in some of our schools and addressing many other infrastructure and facility needs throughout our district.”

While there was somewhat better support for the two proposals within Wayland city limits (within a 100-vote difference in both precincts), support dropped off in surrounding areas. In Dorr, Leighton and Wayland townships, the vote was just over two-to-one against in each.

Turnout

Countywide, in the 15 precincts tallying local proposals, 5,246 voted out of the 32,210 registered voters in those municipalities. That averages to 16 percent turnout.

Turnout was best in Wayland Township, at 25 percent; a close second, with nearly twice as many voting, was Dorr Township (precincts 2 and 3) at 23 percent.

Turnout was lowest in Valley Township, with 5 percent turnout; the City of Fennville was not much better, coming in at 6 percent.

Editor's note: This article was originally printed with incorrect dates for two upcoming meetings; the dates have been corrected above.