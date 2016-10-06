Wayland receives grant to replant trees in town

The City of Wayland received a $2,500 grant to replant trees along Hanlon Court and Sycamore Street, announced city manager Tim McLean at the council meeting on Monday, Oct. 3.

The grant was awarded by Consumers Energy who sponsors a tree program annually to encourage responsible tree planting and sustainable urban forests in communities across the state.

McLean said arborist Mike Connor of Honey Tree Nursery, who is serving on the city’s tree board, has identified 38 trees for replanting. The tree board is being reestablished after receiving negative feedback from the community over removal of trees during road construction projects.

The 38 trees will cost $3,800. After grant reimbursement, the balance of $1,300 will come from the special road contractual services.

Mayor Tim Bala said after advertising on the city’s new electronic sign for a community member to serve on the board, they had one application and were hoping to receive more. The board will determine placement to ensure the trees are both aesthetically pleasing and won’t be damaging to city infrastructure.

McLean thanked DPW superintendent Cole Lutz for securing the grant.

DPW to take over snow removal

The DPW will also be saving the city’s Downtown Development Association $10,000 annually by taking over downtown snow plowing of sidewalks, which was previously outsourced.

A new position was created for a part-time DDA ambassador to work up to 30 hours a week at $12 an hour to be paid by the DDA and employed by the DPW.

The new employee will also take over lawn service previously handled by the DPW at a higher rate of pay.

The DPW did not have the necessary equipment for narrow sidewalks; the purchase of snow removal equipment with an adaptable mowing deck was also approved with the request, not to exceed $20,000.

While the request was not in the budget, council member Rick Mathis said the DPW has a $350,000 fund balance. Council member John Sloan said with an annual $10,000 in savings, the cost of the equipment could be recouped in two years.

Mathis also said with some retirements in the future, the new position could work as a stepping-stone for being hired into the DPW department.

Bala was the only council member against the proposal because he didn’t feel there was enough information to warrant a decision.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.