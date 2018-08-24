Wayland to re-hatch chicken ordinance

With residents still squawking over allowing chickens to be raised in the city, Wayland City Council on Monday, Aug. 20, decided to revisit a chicken ordinance that had been tabled last year with the transition of a new city manager.

“I’ve heard more about chickens than any other issue in my 13 years on the council, especially in the last few weeks,” said mayor pro-tem Jennifer Antel. “Citizens have contacted me both for and against.”

Antel asked the council to move forward on the issue by holding a special meeting or forming a committee to deal with it once and for all.

Council member Tim Rose asked for a special meeting instead of a committee so more opinions could be expressed and council member Joe Kramer suggested a larger venue for meeting space since it was a hot topic.

Kelle Tobolic, a resident and Main Street/DDA member, said chickens were a want not a need and the city already does a lot to accommodate people. People like to raise cows, pigs and horses but don’t feel it’s necessary in the city, she said.

“And the last thing I’d like to see is sending the police to do a chicken check,” she said. “I don’t want my tax money spent on that.”

Joel Dressler of Standish Drive said he liked to see the ordinance back on the table for a proper discussion.

A special meeting will be called in September or by October.

In other business:

•The council unanimously approved the rezoning of two parcels on Reno Drive and a special use permit to operate a daycare center at 227 Apollo Place.

•Authorized the purchase of a junior plow wing for $13,474, which will help to plow more snow in less time in the winter months.

•Announced the splash pad will be closed after Labor Day unless the weather continues to stay hot.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.