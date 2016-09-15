Wayland property owners overbilled for water

A Dorr couple who own properties in Wayland were told they would be refunded for overcharges on water and sewer bills since at least 2007.

The city council also asked for an audit to determine if any other customers are being charged inaccurately.

During public comments at the council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, Dorr resident Julie Meza said she and her husband own four multi-family triplexes and one duplex.

“We purchased where the Haircut Hut used to be (on 11th Street) in 2005 and the rest in 2006,” she said.

Meza said since 2005, her husband has been complaining to City Hall that their bill is too high only to be told that the rate is correct and that’s what is charged, although no one has offered to look at the bill.

According to the City of Wayland’s website, if a utility bill seems too high, a representative will review the account with the customer.

