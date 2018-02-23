Wayland police chief seeks Zeeland chief job

Wayland police chief Steve Harper is one of five finalists to be interviewed for the City of Zeeland’s police chief position.

Zeeland police chief Bill Olney announced his retirement last summer. Kevin Cisler, a 19-year veteran of the department has been serving as one of two interim chiefs. He was the first to be interviewed.

The other candidates for the position will be interviewed Friday, Feb. 23, starting at 9 a.m. at Zeeland City Hall.

Harper has been serving as Wayland’s police chief since February 2013. Prior to that, he was commander of the Wayland Michigan State Police Post.

Other finalists include Patrick Boyd, state police assistant commander for the Fifth District; Greg Frenger, Meridian Township police captain; and Timothy Jungel, chief deputy of Eaton County Sheriff’s Department.

Scott Kipp, chief of public safety in Albion was a sixth finalist but withdrew his name as a candidate.

The finalists were chosen from 36 candidates for the job.

Once all candidates are interviewed, the search committee will decide if any applicants need secondary interviews, and then make a recommendation to the city council.

The Wayland Police Department was recently brought back to full force this winter, which includes five full-time officers, a lieutenant, the police chief, six reserve officers and an office secretary.

Harper said while he considers Wayland his home, Zeeland is where all his relatives live.

“I’ll be happy with what ever is decided—I haven’t even been interviewed yet.”

