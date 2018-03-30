Wayland police chief not selected for Zeeland post

Wayland City Police Chief Steve Harper will be staying in Wayland after a committee of three voted 2-1 to recommend the other finalist who interviewed for the City of Zeeland’s police chief to fill the position.

Tim Jungel, the current Eaton County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy, will be the recommendation made to the Zeeland City Council at its April 9 meeting. The committee recommending Jungel to the council includes the mayor, city manager and a council member.

Harper was among five candidates interviewed to replace longtime police chief Bill Olney who announced his retirement last summer. He and Jungel were chosen as the two finalists. Altogether 37 people applied for the position.

Others interviewed included Kevin Cisler, a 19-year veteran of the Zeeland department and one of two interim chiefs; Patrick Boyd, state police assistant commander for the Fifth District; and Greg Frenger, Meridian Township police captain.

Harper has been serving as Wayland’s police chief since 2012. Prior to that, he was commander of the Wayland Michigan State Police Post.

