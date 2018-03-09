Wayland police chief is finalist in Zeeland

Wayland Police Chief Steve Harper is one of two finalists for the Zeeland police chief position.

Harper was among five candidates interviewed to replace longtime police chief Bill Olney who announced his retirement last summer.

Altogether 37 people applied for the position. Secondary interviews are being scheduled the week of March 19, with Harper and Tim Jungel, chief deputy of Eaton County Sheriff’s department.

The three other finalists were Greg Frenger, police captain of Meridian Township; Pat Boyd assistant commander of the Michigan State Police Fifth District; and current interim Zeeland police chief Kevin Cisler, a 19-year veteran of the department. Scott Kipp, chief of public safety in Albion was a sixth finalist but then withdrew his name as a candidate.

Harper has been serving as Wayland’s police chief since 2012. Prior to that, he was commander of the Wayland Michigan State Police Post.