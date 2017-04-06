Wayland plans to fix roads, trees, striping

Engineering plans for street improvements in 2018 will get underway after the Wayland City Council voted to pay Wightman & Associates $40,300 for services.

Recommended streets in the plan include 133rd Avenue and S. Main and Superior streets.

The 133rd Avenue project includes one-eighth mile of resurfacing. The project includes an eastbound, single lane removal before overlay of both lanes. The stretch was a high priority in the PACER study. A bad patch on S. Main Street will also be resurfaced as well as Superior from Church Street to 150 feet west. The projects are estimated at $301,000, including engineering.

Although the 2017 East Maple Street project will run over into the 2018 budget, city manager Tim McLean said there is enough left in the local road fund although it will be low.

Water superintendent Ben Bachelder said an apportionment for the project could come from the water and sewer fund since the street is a shell over the system.

The East Maple project is planned to start after school lets out. It runs three blocks to the east from North Main to Steeby Elementary and will have sidewalks installed on the north side of the road only. It also includes replacement of old water mains from Forrest Street to the school, catch basins and asphalt overlay. There will be no curb and gutter work. Cost for this project came in under $300,000, although estimated at $364,000.

The council also approved other spring projects, including the removal of 20 trees and restriping of parking lots and streets.

The tree removal will cost $2,800 and all are on an easement behind Westbury Apartments and the back lots of homes on Standish Street. During a March windstorm, the trees caused property damage and continue to be a hazard, said McLean.

Council member Tracy Bivins asked for more bids, although Bachelder said $2,800 for 20 trees was an incredible price.

While Mayor Tim Bala said he paid $1,200 for the removal of one tree in his yard, the removal on the easement will not include stumps, which will be cut flush to the ground.

Council member Rick Mathis said the council needed to return to the practice of soliciting three bids for projects regardless of the price.

With a sense of urgency for the safety of residents, it was voted to solicit another bid by phone and not to spend more than $2,800.

A restriping project will cost $2,714. Last fall, the city received complaints that drivers could not see the lines on Superior Street between Reno Drive and the highway. Restriping was put off until spring when it would be more cost-effective. Restriping will also be done at City Park, the fire department and surrounding streets.

The water tower is also being repainted. That project will be complete by April 21.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@ allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.