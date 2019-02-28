Wayland opts out of marijuana establishments

The City of Wayland is the latest municipality to opt-out of allowing marijuana establishments to operate within its jurisdiction.

City manager Joshua Eggleston said although the ordinance does not say it is a temporary opt-out, the intent is temporary.

“Once the state has made a final issuance of regulations, it commits the council to re-open consideration within 90 days of that issuance,” Eggleston said. “No action has to be taken but it forces us to reopen that discussion.”

Council member Rick Mathis said he liked the ordinance because he did not want to spend taxpayer dollars to figure it out ahead of time.

“I’m more than willing to let LARA and the Michigan Legislature figure out all the legalities so that we’re not wasting tax dollars on attorney fees,” Mathis said.

Eggleston said temporarily opting out is a trend statewide since laws passed but the rules pertaining to the laws weren’t established.

“So it gives us a chance to sit back and look at what the city really wants and to listen to the voters and taxpayers during some public meetings within the next six to 10 months to gauge where we want to go with this,” he said.” Lets hope that the state can come back with rules we can live with, and if we can’t, we can opt-out permanently in a separate ordinance.

Members of the public were absent from the meeting; therefore, no comments were made during the public hearing for the opt-out ordinance.

In the ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana and adopt the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act, the City of Wayland voted to pass the proposal 897 to 654.

The Michigan Department of Licensing And Regulatory Affairs is required to create a process to license recreational marijuana businesses by December 2019.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.