Wayland man killed in crash

July 13, 2018 - 08:36

LEIGHTON TWP.—The driver of a utility van was killed in a crash Thursday, July 12, after missing a stop sign and colliding with a box truck.

Lucas Miner, 30, of Wayland was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Michigan State Police at the Wayland post said the crash occurred at about 4:15 p.m. when Miner’s utility van failed to stop at a stop sign at Kalamazoo Drive in Leighton Township. A box truck traveling westbound on 142nd Avenue was approaching Kalamazoo Drive and was struck by Miner’s southbound vehicle. 

The driver of the box truck was transported to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo for minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

State Police were assisted by the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department, Leighton Township Fire Department, Wayland Township Fire Department and Wayland EMS.

