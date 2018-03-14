Wayland major pro tem Jennifer Antel to challenge State Rep. Steve Johnson in Republican primary

Jennifer Antel, Mayor Pro-Tem of the City of Wayland, has announced she is seeking the Republican nomination for the Michigan 72nd District House Seat.

Antel is currently serving her seventh term on Wayland City Council, fifth as Mayor Pro-Tem. She describers herself as a community activist and serves on many boards and committees. Alongside volunteer efforts, Antel is a middle school coach and guest teacher.

“I believe the 72nd District deserves better. Our community, and Michigan as a whole, needs to stay competitive by making infrastructure like our roads a priority and developing an environment for job growth that includes quality education at all levels,” Antel said. “I understand I have a lot of work ahead of me. But, with the support of the citizens in the 72nd District, I’m ready for the challenge.”

Rep. Steve Johnson, R-Wayland, is currently serving his first term in the seat, which represents Wayland, Dorr and Leighton township and the City of Wayland in Allegan County, along with Gaines Township and part of the City of Kentwood.

For more information voters can visit her website: www.jenniferantel.com