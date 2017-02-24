Wayland hosts bond info meetings

Wayland Union Schools is hosting a bond proposal information night for district voters to learn more about the upcoming May 2 ballot proposals.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. at the Fine Arts Center Grand Hall, the informational meeting will immediately follow the spaghetti dinner fundraiser at 6 p.m.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. the venue is Pine Street Elementary Media Center.

On Wednesday, March 1, at 6 p.m. the meeting is at Dorr Elementary Media Center prior to the Dorr PTO meeting.

Voters in the district will be asked to vote on two proposals.

With the district projecting an increase of 265 students over the next five years, in addition to the increase of 185 students in the past five years, the first proposal would alleviate overcrowding, especially at the elementary level.

For $34,100,000, the district would build a new fourth-and fifth-grade elementary school on district-owned property on Wildcat Drive across from the transportation building.

Pine Street Elementary would close but Pine Street Gym would remain open and receive minor upgrades.

Baker, Dorr and Steeby Elementary Schools would receive interior upgrades, furnishings, mechanical and electrical upgrades and include some new doors and locks for improved security.

Baker Preschool would receive air conditioning and Steeby would receive plumbing upgrades in student and public restrooms.

A new sixth-grade wing would be added to the middle school’s existing building to include 12 new teaching spaces and two large group/project areas. A new secure entrance would be made along with other security improvements. Mechanical and electrical upgrades are included as well as additional parking.

Split to allow voters a choice, the second proposal for $20,845,000 is for community and athletic facilities, including a new swimming pool.

The high school would receive a 10-lane competitive swimming pool that includes a dive area, new locker rooms, and a second floor viewing area.

The existing pool space would be converted to public locker rooms for fitness center and pool use, and new robotics shop, auto shop, and Computer Aided Design lab learning spaces.

The old auto shop area would be converted to additional performing arts rooms for band and orchestra.

The high school stadium would receive new synthetic turf. Twelve new tennis courts would be installed near the soccer stadium off of Wildcat Drive.

Proposal 1 would present homeowners with a 1.98 mill increase. Proposal 2 would be a 1.77 mill increase. Together the proposals would represent a total increase of 3.75 mills. With a home market value of $100,000 and taxable value of $50,000, the yearly increase for proposal 1 would be $99 and $89 for proposal 2.

For a complete list of projects, why they are being proposed and a tax calculator, visit waylandunion.org/bond-info/.