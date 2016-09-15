Wayland hires back retired police officer

Wayland police sergeant Mark Rookus retired June 30 and was rehired on Sept. 7 after unanimous approval by the Wayland City Council to create a new part-time lieutenant position.

Rookus will serve in the new position three days per week, on salary for 1,000 hours annually, at nearly $30 an hour with benefits.

City manager Tim McLean said recent staffing changes have left the Wayland Police Department short-handed in terms of active law enforcement personnel.

“In an effort to provide continuous staffing levels and consistent sustainable coverage to our residents, we are pleased to announce that effective Sept. 7, Mark Rookus has accepted the opportunity to rejoin the Wayland Police Department with the rank of lieutenant,” McLean said. “As the longest serving member of the department, Mr. Rookus’ knowledge of the city, combined with three decades of law enforcement experience, will be a valuable resource to the city police department and to the residents of the city of Wayland.”

The part-time lieutenant position is not only within the budget but will save money, said police chief Steven Harper.

“Even when we are fully staffed we won’t have a sergeant anymore,” Harper said. “He (Rookus) will help with the operational duties to free up my time as police chief and be of great help.”

While hiring a veteran officer means no training is needed, the police chief said he is hoping to get a few days off this month to attend his daughter’s wedding.

Council member Tim Rose thanked Harper for filling in the staffing gaps.

“Every time I drive by the police department, the chief’s car is always there to keep the department up and running and I appreciate that,” Rose said.

The lieutenant position will help fill the department’s shortage of one officer and another on medical leave. Harper said although short-handed, there has never been a lapse in coverage.

Mayor pro-tem Jennifer Antel asked who the most senior officer was.

Tom Newberry who is on medical leave has 11 years seniority, Mark Riemersma has four years seniority, Bernard Austhof has two years seniority and Antonio Perez was hired Aug. 15 and is still in training.

Harper started as chief in February 2013 after serving nearly 26 years with the state police. He was formerly the commander at the Wayland post.

