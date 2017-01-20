Wayland district prepares two bond proposals, $54.1 million

The Wayland board of education will be voting Feb. 6, on ballot language for two bond proposals totaling $54.1 million to be placed in the May 2 election.

The first proposal at $34.1 million includes infrastructure for classroom space. Some of the larger projects in this proposal are to add a new elementary school with soccer fields and a middle school addition.

The proposal includes closing and selling the 75-year-old Pine Street Elementary and constructing a new elementary school building for grades four through five on 42-acres of school-owned property near the transportation building. This is also anticipated to alleviate crowding at Dorr and Steeby elementary schools by moving fourth graders to the new facility.

A sixth grade wing would be added to the middle school, which would also create options for music and athletic programs for the sixth-graders.

The new configuration would include:

•Dorr Pre K-4 would be Pre K-3

•Baker Pre K-1 would stay Pre K-1

•Steeby grades 2-4 would be grades 2-3

•New building would be grades 4-5

•Pine Street grades 5-6 would close

•Middle school grades 7-8 would be grades 6-8

•High school grades 9-12 would stay 9-12.

Some other infrastructure plans include improving parking lots, alleviating drainage issues, new fire panels, new roof for Steeby, new boiler for Baker and new technology for all buildings.

The second proposal at $20,845,000 includes infrastructure for community and athletic facilities.

The biggest project in this proposal is to build a new 10-lane swimming pool adjacent to the current pool at the high school. The more than 40-year-old pool would be renovated to reconfigure space for band and orchestra programs, auto shop and robotics.

Tennis courts would be replaced with six new and four additional courts built. Synthetic turf would be installed at the high school football stadium.

At a special meeting and work session on Monday, Jan. 16, the school board unanimously voted to approve a preliminary qualification application to be part of the Michigan School Bond Loan Fund to help lower bond rates. Board members asked that the bond proposal language in the application be changed to be more descriptive of the big projects so voters are not confused at the polls. The board also asked for poster-sized pictures of the new infrastructure to be available to the public along with details about each school project.

Superintendent Norman Taylor said the proposal was split in two to offer choices to the public.

Last year, a facilities assessment of all district properties was conducted and several public meetings were hosted before the school board selected the proposals.

Proposal 1 would cost taxpayers an additional 1.98 mills in its first year. Proposal 2 would cost 1.73 mills. The current millage is 8.40 mills.

