Wayland dealership seeks move, new building on Reno Drive

K & M Wayland Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 3611 N. Main St., is planning a move to Reno Drive in the near future.

Wayland City Council members on Monday, May 6, unanimously approved rezoning a vacant 11.6-acre lot from industrial to B3 commercial for the move, which would include construction of a new building.

A&R Development currently owns the lot across the street from the new carpenter and millwright training center. The rezoning is part of a purchase agreement with K&M.

In 2016, K&M purchased Wayland Chrysler, a 35-year-old dealership that was previously Alflen Bros. Farm Implement, a dealership that at one time was the largest in west Michigan.

In January, K&M sold their Grand Rapids Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram to Fox Motors. The Wayland dealership was not involved in the transaction and will stay with K&M owners, Hank Makarewicz, Tom Makarewicz, Jim Koning and Dave Koning.

However, the Wayland location is overflowing with inventory. Also as part of the sales agreement between K&M and Wayland Chrysler, a new location was to be sought after three years, according to city manager Josh Eggleston.

Eggleston said according to Professional Code Inspections, A&R Development asked last fall that the property on Reno Drive be rezoned from Planned Enterprise and Residential Cluster Development to Light Industrial; however, that deal fell through because the potential buyer did not want to pay city taxes.

PCI and the planning commission said the dealership would be a good fit for the area with US-131 nearby. Currently, the dealership is in Leighton Township on old 131. If the purchase agreement follows through, the dealership will be bringing tax revenue to the City of Wayland.

City now on Facebook

In other discussion, Eggleston announced the City of Wayland’s Facebook page is up and running, although at the moment it is difficult to find among older Wayland websites and is not linked to the city’s website. To connect to the right site, search “City of Wayland” on Facebook. A black and red Wayland City seal is the profile picture and Wayland City Park is the cover photo.

Wayland’s police department is also on Facebook in an effort to be more connected to the community through social media. To find it, search “Wayland, MI Police Department.” The profile picture is the department’s blue and white badge patch. The cover photo is a police vehicle at Wayland City Park.

