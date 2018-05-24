Wayland council member Bivins steps down

The resignation of Tracy Bivins from the Wayland City Council was announced at the council meeting on Monday, May 21.

Bivins cited personal reasons for stepping down during her third council term that expires in November. Goodbyes will be said on her last day during the council meeting on June 18.

“It’s been wonderful but I just have a lot going on in my life right now,” she said.

An appointment will have to be made for a replacement to serve until the end of her two-year term. The position would then be on the November ballot.

Bivins has been an outspoken member of the council. During the meeting she advocated for moving the skate park behind Pearl Street to a more visible and public location along a major street.

“Several people have requested the skate park be moved,” she said. “It would make a huge difference if it were more accessible to a road—people don’t want to drop their kids off (where it is).”

She said Dorr’s skate park has been successful at its location along 142nd Avenue in North Park.

City manager Joshua Eggleston said the skate park was not part of the 2018-2019 proposed budget; however, the council could review it for a future budget.

Council member Rick Mathis said his family enjoyed where the skate park was because it is secluded with no concerns over traffic congestion.

Also at the June 18 meeting, the city’s proposed budget is scheduled for a public hearing. Eggleston said the estimated $2.9 million general fund budget for July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019, has a proposed net of about $40,000.

Also during the meeting:

•Eggleston informed the council that the family of Jason Morgan will fund the cost of a bench engraved with his name to be placed downtown to honor where he was a fixture before his death in a home fire. Any remainder of the donation is to be used for the park or Wayland Main Street celebration.

•A request to designate about 1,700 feet along 133rd Avenue behind the high school as a major road instead of local was denied but then agreed upon if the city exchanged Locust Street with 133rd Avenue for the designation. The designation would net the city about $1,000 annually, said Eggleston.

•Adopted a resolution supporting the Village of Caledonia to be admitted to the Grand Valley Metro Council.

•Agreed to renew the city’s 10-year franchise agreement with Uniform Video Service Local (Charter Communications) to remain at a fee of 5 percent, which is nearly $50,000 in revenue per year.

