Wayland city sets strategy meeting, approves pagers

Wayland’s city council will meet Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 a.m. for their 2017 strategic planning session with the city manager and department heads.

Council members set the date during their meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3, after approving invoices totaling $24,811. Council member John Sloan questioned a purchase by the Wayland Fire Department for more than $11,000 and was told it was for 25 new pagers.

Although new pagers will be distributed to fire departments towards the end of summer to be compatible with Allegan County’s new $8.3 million central dispatch 800 MHz radio system to go online by the end of 2017—Wayland’s fire department will be carrying two pagers.

The request for new pagers was made back in February and really had nothing to do with the new 911 dispatch system, said fire chief Joe Miller. The pagers were obsolete and needed more servicing so they were upgraded to newer models, he said.

When the county distributes the 800 MHz pagers, Wayland firefighters will use them for Allegan County and the new VHF pagers for Barry County where Yankee Springs Township Fire Department is operated by contract through Wayland’s department.

While Barry County dispatches through a VHF operating system, the 800 MHz pagers will not pick up the signal. Dual band pagers are available for departments; however, they either run on VHF or 800 MHz bands and are not simultaneous—they have to be switched to one band or the other.

In other business, mayor pro-tem Jennifer Antel was appointed to another four-year term on the Downtown Development Authority board.

• The Policy Committee reported work is continuing on changes to the employees’ handbook which was last revised in 2007. City manager Tim McLean said the adjustments will get rid of the obsolete and bring it into the 21st century.

• A Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was accepted. The annual award has been received since 2002 when the commendations began, although the city water has been fluoridated since the 1960s, according to water superintendent Ben Bachelder.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.