Wayland city police execute warrants involving “sex trafficking ring” and drug crimes

Wayland police said they executed a search warrant Monday, July 1, looking for evidence in a case they called a suspected sex trafficking ring and drug crimes in the city.

Police executed the warrant about 7 p.m. in the 600 block of East Maple Street in an investigation that began in Oct. 2018 and involves suspected crimes going back to 2017. Michigan State Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation personnel also assisted Wayland police.

In a press release Wayland police said, “The search warrant is not the end of the investigation, as numerous other leads have been generated relative to the seized evidence.”

Police seized what they called suspected drug paraphernalia and what they believe is cocaine and heroin along with numerous electronic devices they believe contains information on drug and sex crimes and additional potential suspects. The state police Computer Crimes Unit will examine the electronic devices.

Wayland police said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending, as well as thanking state police, the FBI and the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office for assisting them.