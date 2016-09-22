Wayland city plans to replant trees along right-of-ways

After trees were removed in the right-of-way of the East Sycamore Street reconstruction project, the City of Wayland is reestablishing its tree board to look into replacing them and possibly others.

“With some of the comments we received about tree removal on the East Sycamore project, it seemed a good time to start up the tree board again,” said city manager Tim McLean. “Right now we don’t have any solid plans for what types of trees to plant or where.”

The board will be identifying some trees to plant on city right-of-ways that are both aesthetically pleasing and won’t be damaging to city infrastructure, he said.

In other business: Mayor pro-tem Jennifer Antel announced Wayland’s Homecoming is Friday, Sept. 30. The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. and will begin on Reno Drive then travel east down Superior Street to the high school. The crowning ceremony is at 6:30 p.m. and the game is at 7 p.m.