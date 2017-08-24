Wayland city manager resigns post

Wayland City Council will be seeking a new city manager after accepting the resignation of Tim McLean at their meeting Monday, Aug. 21.

McLean’s last day is Aug. 25.

After only about a year-and-a-half on the job, McLean is getting married on Sept. 8, and moving to the Detroit area where his bride purchased a business partnership recently.

The severance package includes a 90-day arrangement after the severance date for McLean’s availability to the city for a smooth transition, said city council member Lisa Banas.

Banas and mayor pro-tem Jennifer Antel served on a severance committee considering McLean would be seeking employment on the east side of the state and the commute would not be viable.

The separation agreement was unanimously accepted.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the city and wish you the best,” McLean said. “This a good group of people and the city is heading in the right direction.”

Each council member thanked McLean for his service.

Mayor Tim Bala said a special meeting would be held next week to seek an interim city manager from the Michigan Municipal League.

In other business:

Sale of property

A purchase agreement addendum was approved for the $20,000 sale of 25-acres of industrial property at 1121 133rd Avenue to Josh Otto, owner of the Wayland Hotel and Keith Nichols of Trygon Investments. As part of the addendum, if within 10 years the buyer sells an undeveloped portion of the property at a profit over the selling cost, the profit goes to the city. The restraint is to ensure the property is not “flipped.”

Otto thanked the council and said he and Nichols were committed, despite restraints, to put their best efforts forward to develop the property and were dedicated to the project—although they have not said what the project is.

Cost recovery ordinance

A cost recovery ordinance was approved for the Wayland Fire Department to recover hours of service. For example, the department spent seven hours in July to secure the scene of downed wires. Those hours would be billable to Consumers Energy in the future. Insurance usually covers the costs for emergency services. The ordinance must now be approved by Wayland Township and Yankee Springs.

Council member Rick Mathis noted the ordinance has been in the making for the past 15 years and thanked the commission for finally getting it on Monday’s agenda.

Parking issue at new events center

A special land use request was approved for Lumber Yard Events Center to renovate the former Smith Lumber historic building at 710 Maple St. as a reception hall; however, it was noted that parking will be an issue at the corner of Railroad Street. As part of the center’s site plan, parking will have to be addressed.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.