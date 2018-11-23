Wayland city council opens seat to local student body

An empty chair has been sitting at the Wayland City Council table since the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year. Reserved for a student representative from Wayland Union High School’s student council, the city council has not received any interested applicants.

After Mayor Tim Bala announced a student representative would be “forthcoming,” during the council meeting on Monday, Nov. 19, the selection rules were changed, to open applications to the entire student body.

“I was informed that there were only seven student council members and none were interested,” said mayor pro-tem Jennifer Antel. “With a school of about 1,000 students, I guarantee there’s more than seven that are leaders.”

City manager Joshua Eggleston said a general presentation could be made at the school opening applicants to any student in grades 9-12 and offering a recommendation to those applying for scholarships.

Antel said they wanted to get a student who wanted to participate, not one who just got stuck with it.

“I’ve talked to some students who said they’d love to do it but they weren’t on student council,” she said.

In other business:

• Council approved a benefit revision to the Municipal Employees’ Retirement System that “helps right the ship,” according to Eggleston. The revision only affects new hires. “Twenty years from now it will start saving $80,000 annually and the savings will be quicker if there’s a big turnover.”

• Heather Nesbit of Dahlia City Floral and Gifts, was approved for appointment to the DDA. She will replace Chase Johnson whose term expires December 2021. Jason Hancock was also reappointed to a term ending in December 2021.

• Eggleston reported that on the deadline for the police department secretary position there were more than 140 applicants but several were from Indeed.com and did not complete the application. Applications for the police chief position must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 26. A public reception for police chief finalists will be at Wayland Union Schools Fine Arts Center on Tuesday, Dec. 18, at either 6:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. depending on the number of finalists.

• Council member John Sloan was thanked for his service during his last meeting before retiring. In November elections, which Eggleston said were nearly a presidential turnout, Mayor Bala, Tim Rose, Joe Kramer were reelected and newcomer Abe Garcia was elected to fill Sloan’s seat.

• Road closings were approved for Wayland’s Art Hop schedule of events from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7. Main Street executive director Ingrid Miller said there was a lot of buzz and excitement with a little extra this year including a window-decorating contest that will make the experience more engaging.

• Miller also invited everyone to the ribbon cutting for the ITC Pavilion at the corner of Pearl and Pine streets in downtown Wayland on Tuesday, Nov. 20. She thanked DPW department members for constructing the pavilion. “It’s not common to have that resource in house.” The pavilion includes the previous creation of a rain garden and high school students will be adding to it by designing and constructing furniture for the space.

• Council member Joe Kramer gave a reminder that during the Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 11 a.m., the Wayland Boy Scout Troop 97 is encouraging parade spectators to bring non-perishable food items or gently used or new coats, gloves, scarves, boots, and hats. Many Boy Scouts walking in the parade will be picking up these items along the route. Items can be handed to the Scouts as the walk by. All items will go to help local families in need through the Christmas Project.