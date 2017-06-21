Wayland city’s budget tabled for review until June 26

Wayland City Council moved the adoption of their annual budget for fiscal year 2017-18 to a special meeting on Monday, June 26, at 8 a.m.

Council members said they did not get a paper copy of the budget until just before their meeting on Monday, June 19, and did not have time to review it.

Until then, council members will be reviewing a $2.4 million general fund budget with $21,000 added for a total fund balance of $1,311,304. Total appropriations are proposed at a little more than $4.8 million.

Mayor pro-tem Jennifer Antel said she’d like the council to consider using some of the revenue surplus going into the city’s two reserve funds for more local and major road projects.

This year’s budget amendments had to be adjusted by $208,941 instead of a projected $145,586 for net revenues and expenses. Departments worked with the budget committee to make cutbacks for the upcoming budget. The deadline for the new budget is June 30 at midnight.

The adjustments were due in part to a decrease in state revenue sharing, bringing the police department up to staff, salary adjustments, an increase in legal fees, changes in communications and road projects that spilled over into the new budget.

City Manager Tim McLean said although the printed budget was late arriving, it was streamlined, lean and ready to take on more state cuts.

“We have a balanced budget without sacrificing services or sustainability,” he said.

Lisa Banas who served on the budget committee said department heads made it easy to crunch numbers and worked as a team to balance the budget. Rick Mathis said the councilalso cut their own budget.

Finance director Cheri Parrish noted the city property taxes dropped slightly due to the Headlee rollback that makes adjustments when property values increase at a higher rate than the consumer price index.

“The city is losing only $685.27 or 0.0066 mills but every dollar is precious,” said McLean. “

Mayor Tim Bala said the drop for homeowners would be only about 30 cents.

In other business:

•A bid by Langlois and Sons for $278,680 was approved for roadwork on 133rd Avenue and bad spots on North and South Main and Superior streets. The bid was under budget after the city engineer had estimated the project to cost around $300,000.

•Amanda Merren of Geneva Drive asked the city to consider a chicken ordinance to allow them as pets and egg layers for personal use. She said Wayland is the only city in the surrounding area that doesn’t allow them.