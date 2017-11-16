Wayland chooses three city manager finalists

Three finalists have been chosen to be interviewed for the vacant Wayland City Manager position.

City council members held a closed session during their meeting Monday, Nov. 6, to discuss a number of specific applicants who had requested confidentiality. When the meeting reconvened, three finalists were selected from 27 applicants. Those three applicants agreed to be finalists.

Recently retired Paw Paw city manager Larry Nielsen has been serving as interim since Oct. 9, after city manager Tim McLean resigned from the position Aug. 25. Finalists interviewing on Dec. 2 are:

Josh Eggleston

Eggleston is currently the city administrator, clerk and treasurer of the City of Durand, Wisc., population 1,981. He has served in that position since 2013.

His previous experience includes rural development specialist for the Ohio Rural Community Assistance program, village administrator of the Village of Monroeville, Ohio, and village administrator of Thornville, Ohio.

Michael “Mitch” Mitchell

Mitchell is currently village manager of Colon, population 1,200. He has served in that position since March 2017.

His previous experience includes manager and harbormaster for the City of New Buffalo, manager for the City of Hillsdale, village manager of Jonesville; and manager, police chief and zoning administrator of the Village of Roscommon.

Jeff Thornton

Thornton is the city manager of Negaunee, population 4,700. He has served in that position since 2011. His previous experience includes chief administrative officer for Alpena County.

