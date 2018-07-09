Wayland boy dies in bicycle/car crash

UPDATED: WAYLAND—A 5-year-old boy, identified by a family member as Blake Huffman, died Friday, July 6, in Windsor Woods Estates after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. after the boy rode his bicycle out of his family’s driveway and was struck by a vehicle driven by a 33 year old female employed by Jimmy Johns.

Emergency Medical Services responded; however, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Names of those involved were not released by police. Officers from the Wayland Police Department are continuing their investigation.

Blake is survived by parents Jacob and Rachel Huffman and sisters Kaydence, 7, and Jessa, 3.

Visitation was Wednesday, July 11, from noon to 1 p.m. followed by the service at 1 p.m. at Daniels Funeral Home in Nashville, Mich. Interment will take place privately at the Demond Family Cemetery in Hastings.

Blake’s grandmother Bonnie Smith of Delton set up a Go Fund Me page to cover the cost of funeral expenses at www.gofundme.com/blake-huffman.

Wayland police were assisted at the scene by the Wayland Fire Department, Wayland Area EMS, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department and the Gun Lake Tribal Police.