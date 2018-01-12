Wayland approves public parking lease

An annual lease with the American Legion to continue using its parking lot for public parking was voted for renewal by Wayland City Council during their meeting Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Usually meeting on the first and third Mondays of the month, the council met on Tuesday following the New Year’s Day holiday.

Leasing the parking lot at the corner of E. Superior and Forrest streets, next to House Family Chiropractic and the alley behind it, was turned over to the city by the Downtown Development Authority who did not want to continue involvement in leasing properties. The DDA would continue its responsibility for snow removal and striping.

Interim City Manager Larry Nielsen said the lease ran out in 2015 and back payments of about $2,400 for 2015-16 and $2,500 for 2016-17 were included in the agreement. The city was considering purchasing the lot; however, all parties involved were satisfied with leasing.

Nielsen updated the council on a refund of personal property taxes for The Laurels of Sandy Creek of about $23,000, due to a recording mix-up. Nielsen said the tax was divvied up with all other taxing entities to make it accurate.

Council members also approved hiring investment banker R.W. Baird as an agent to seek bids on refinancing bonds for capital improvements.

Currently bonds are through U.S. Bank at an interest rate of 4 ½ to 5 percent. The agent will contact around 45 banks for better rates. Nielsen said U.S. Bank may refinance as well.

While the regular council coming up on Jan. 15 is at 7 p.m., council members will be meeting at 5 p.m. The Budget Committee will meet to review the revenues and expenditures from July 1, 2017, to date to see if any adjustments need to be made in this year’s budget. At 6 p.m. the council will be discussing the final draft of the newly revamped 126-page personnel policy.

After receiving information on bow and arrow safety zones, the council will continue discussing an ordinance amendment at 7 p.m.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.