Wayland’s clean audit has ‘fixable’ DDA deficit

The city of Wayland received a clean audit report Monday, Dec. 19, finishing the fiscal year with a fund balance of $1,311,130, or 12 percent of the total budget of $10,602,069.

That was down $419,193 from last year’s total fund balance due to pension expenses and depreciation, according to CPA Peter Woldman who gave an audit summary to council members. The majority of governmental expenses went to public works at 47 percent, 36 percent for public safety, 14 percent for general government and 3 percent for other functions.

The most significant asset additions were $527,944 for city park, $61,778 for street signal improvements, $50,391 for a brush truck, $30,779 for a police truck and $17,208 for a monument sign.

The city was also reported to be well under its legal debt limit.

The next city council meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m.