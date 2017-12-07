Want your say on Allegan’s budget? Go to ‘Coffee with Council’

The City of Allegan has added a public open house to the 2018-2019 city budget schedule. The fiscal year begins on the first day of July and ends on the last day of June.

To help the city council develop the budget, “Coffee with Council” will kick off the budget schedule on Saturday, Jan. 13, from 9 to 11 a.m., with the public invited to talk one-on-one with council members about what issues should be important in the upcoming fiscal year.

“It’s just an open way for residents to come in and talk about what’s important to them,” said city manager Joel Dye.

Dye also recommended a change for the annual dinner with department heads on Friday, Jan. 26 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Previously, it included spouses or significant others for dinner at The Grill House. This year, the dinner will not include spouses or significant others and it will be catered at Griswold Auditorium. Updates will be received from each department head on the work they have accomplished during the current fiscal year 2017-2018 as well as planned projects for the upcoming fiscal year.

A council retreat will be the following day, Jan. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Griswold Auditorium. Each council member will share their priorities for the upcoming year. The city manager and city finance director will share the priorities of city staff. Then, collectively, city council will agree to a set of priorities for the upcoming year.

During the months of February and March 2018, city staff will assemble the proposed Fiscal Year 2019 budget. During April 2018, the council will review the proposed budget with the city manager and department heads. In May 2018, the council will hold pubic hearings.

Council members approved the schedule at their meeting on Monday, Nov. 27. At that time, Dan Veldhuizen of Siegfried Crandall PC gave the 2017 audit review and said, as a whole, the city was in good shape.

As of June 30, the city had a $2.4 million general fund balance. While a portion of those funds are restricted, it still reflects a balance of more than 25 percent, said finance director Tracy Stull.

Veldhuizen said it was a healthy fund balance at 70 percent of current year expenditures. He also pointed out that few governments have a nearly $2.6 million sinking fund for assets and capital improvements, although those funds are restricted. The Capital Reserve Sinking Fund restricted for capital project expenditures had a balance of $159,341.

Proprietary funds for sewer and water were building equity and growing funds at the same time without fully charging, he said, The sewer fund had a positive balance even after paying Perrigo back for an overcharge.

The Sewer Fund experienced an increase in net position of $478,454 in the current year, primarily because user fees have been set so the fund is covering its costs. Total net position is $7,783,166 at year end, of which $483,494 is unrestricted.

The Water Fund experienced an increase in net position of $135,825 in the current year, primarily because user fees have been set so the fund is covering its costs. Total net position is $11,302,734 at year end, of which $1,387,119 is unrestricted.

The major street fund balance was $337,526 and the local street fund balance was $146,778.

In the audit’s General Fund budgetary highlights, the City amended its revenue budget to increase total revenues by $859,829, primarily to increase state grant revenue for the local community stabilization revenue. The City also amended its appropriations during the current year so that budgeted expenditures decreased by $258,248 to reflect changes that occurred over the course of the year. The most significant amendment reduced public safety expenditures by $161,500, as personnel costs were too high in the original budget.

The Municipal Employees’ Retirement System pension liability was slightly underfunded and attributed to changing assumptions. Veldhuizen said while the liability was funded by the city at 68.57 percent, a funded percentage of 80 percent is considered healthy.

