Vigil planned for Allegan man in ICU after crash

Allegan High School graduate Gabe Covell remains in the intensive care unit after being hit crossing Western Avenue near Sherman Street, Thursday, Nov. 17.

At approximately 5:45 p.m. that night, the Allegan City Police Department said a 28-year-old male pedestrian was hit by a minivan driven by a 16-year-old female.

His wife of nearly two years, Sammie Covell, said Monday Gabe was beating expectations.

“He’s doing really, really good—better than the doctors and nurses we’ve talked to expected,” she said.

That said, his injuries are severe.

Police did not identify Covell but said he sustained head injuries and was transported to Allegan General Hospital. He was then flown by Aero Med to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

“He was taken to surgery right away (at Spectrum),” Sammie Covell said. “He has an injury on the top of his brain, a broken pelvis and some scrapes and bruises. He had to have part of his skull removed due to pressure.”

She said the hospital hopes to insert breathing and feeding tubes and then slowly begin bringing him back from sedation.

She said Gabe Covell was born in Grand Rapids and was raised between there, with his grandmother and Indiana with one parent and Allegan with the other. They’ve lived in Allegan since they married.

She said he enjoys reading the Bible and praying and hanging out with their pastor.

He had just found work, she said, at Goodwill Industries in Allegan, but had not yet completed the first week there before the crash.

“We let them know they could hand off the job to someone else, since he’s unable to work right now,” she said, adding she hopes they keep him on file for when he’s back on his feet.

“Nobody knows; the doctors aren’t for sure if there will be temporary or permanent deficits until they get him awake and alert,” she said. “They said in the next couple days they’ll start physical therapy to strengthen his muscles. After he’s out of ICU, they’ll get him into rehabilitation.”

Allegan Bible Church is scheduled to host a prayer vigil Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. for both Covell and the driver.

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.