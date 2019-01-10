Valley Twp. woman admits selling home to two buyers at same time

A Valley Township woman has admitted to selling her home to two different people at the same time.

Carol Jean Borst, 50, was in Allegan County Circuit Court Monday, Jan. 7, and pleaded guilty to attempted larceny in a building.

She answered yes when her lawyer, Michael Orrin King, asked if she’d signed a land contract with the victim on the home in Trowbridge Township.

“Had you already sold that property to someone and he’s legally taken possession of it?” King said.

Borst admitted she had.

The crime happened May 1, according to court records, and she was arrested later in the summer.

Borst was originally charged with false pretenses $1,000 to $20,000 but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge after an agreement with Allegan County prosecutors.

In exchange for the guilty plea and an agreement to pay full restitution, prosecutors agreed to drop the felony in place of the two-year misdemeanor.

A sentencing hearing in the case was set for April 8 at 9 a.m. in Allegan County Circuit Court.

Contact Dan Pepper at dpepper@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.