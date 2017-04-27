Valley Township hopes to renew road, fire millages

The May 2 election will put questions before voters in the Fennville Public Schools district along with the townships of Manlius, Saugatuck and Valley.

Valley Township is asking voters for renewals of two millages.

The 1-mill fire protection levy expired last year. The current millage has been reduced to 0.9984 mill by the Headlee Amendment.

The millage funds “fire protection operations, equipment and maintenance, search and rescue services and ambulance services.”

If this proposal passes, the millage will be renewed for four years and it will be restored to 1 mill. It will generate $72,553 in its first year (2017).

Valley’s 1-mill road levy also expired last year. The current millage has been reduced to 0.9984 mill by Headlee.

The millage funds “road improvements, construction and maintenance.”

If this proposal passes, the millage will be renewed for four years and it will be restored to 1 mill. It will generate $72,553 in its first year (2017).

Ballot language:

PROPOSAL FOR RENEWAL OF EXTRA VOTED MILLAGE FOR FIRE PROTECTION

Shall the expired previous voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Valley Township of 1 mill ($1 per $1,000 of taxable value), reduced to .9984 mills ($.9984 per $1,000 of taxable value) by the required millage rollbacks, be renewed and increased up to the original voted 1 mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for four years, 2017 through 2020 inclusive, for the purposes of fire protection, including but not limited to fire protection operations, equipment and maintenance, search and rescue services and ambulance services, raising an estimated $72,553 in the first year that the millage is levied?

PROPOSAL FOR RENEWAL OF EXTRA VOTED MILLAGE FOR ROAD IMPROVEMENTS

Shall the expired previous voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Valley Township of 1 mill ($1 per $1,000 of taxable value), reduced to .9984 ($.9984 per $1,000 of taxable value) by the required millage rollbacks, be renewed at and increased up to the original 1 mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for four years, 2017 through 2020 inclusive, for the purposes of road improvements, construction and maintenance raising an estimated $72,553 in the first year that the millage is levied?