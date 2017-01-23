Update: Kelly Ann Karl named as woman found dead in Cooper Township

COOPER TWP.—Police are investigating the death of a woman found in field as a homicide and have identified her as Kelly Ann Karl, 36, of Kalamazoo.

Police said they have a person of interest related to the death.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Thursday, Jan. 19, the woman’s body was found laying in a field in the 3000 block of West AB Avenue.

Friday, Jan. 20, police released her name and confirmed they were investigating her death as a homicide.

The sheriff’s office said the person of interest in the woman’s death is being held in custody on unrelated charges.

A memorial page at Life Story Funeral home said she is survived by three children and a memorial service was set for Thursday, Jan. 26, in Kalamazoo. It listed her name as Kelly Ann (Karl) Stanfill.