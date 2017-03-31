United Way continues free tax help for elderly, low-income

Allegan County United Way will continue its series of free tax help consultations at a variety of locations through next month.

At the events, IRS-certified volunteers will be available to help people who generally make $54,000 or less, persons with disabilities, the elderly, and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance preparing their tax returns.

United Way is publicizing that taxes can be filed for free through MyFreeTaxes.com powered by H&R Block.

Those who come to a location for help must have an email address and basic computer skills; the volunteers will help with the rest—no tax knowledge is required.

Remaining dates and locations for help:

FENNVILLE—Saturday, April 8, Michigan Works, 220 E. Main St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

DOUGLAS—Saturday, April 15, Saugatuck Douglas Area Business Association, 2993 Blue Star Hwy., Suite 108, Douglas, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

What to bring:

photo identification; social security or individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN) for each family member; birth dates for each family member; last year’s federal and state returns, if possible; bank routing and account numbers to direct deposit refund; childcare expenses, provider name, address and tax ID; W-2, 1099, 1098 forms recording income; 1095-A, B or C; Affordable Health Care statements; health insurance exemption certificate, if received; heat bill; and landlord info and property tax bills.

If none of these dates or locations work, individuals are encouraged to call Susan Henderson at (269) 673-6545 ext. 13 for an appointment.