(Photo by Virginia Ransbottom)

Underground Allegan pops up again

April 4, 2019 - 16:59
By: 
Virginia Ransbottom, Staff Writer

While digging up Locust Street for a new water line and fire suppression service to Lumberman Lofts, this brick archway of a door was uncovered and that’s where the water service made its entry before being filled back in.

Some buildings in downtown Allegan have storefronts in their basements that  now face dirt but could once be accessed from street level.

The now underground or partially underground entrances had been used as service entries, some had coal bunkers under the sidewalks, while others were rental spots favored by tin smiths, barbers and billiard parlors.

