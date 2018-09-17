Two people arrested in breaking and entering

MONTEREY TWP.—After responding to a breaking and entering in progress at a home on 28th Street north of 134th Avenue in Monterey Township, Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies found a female hiding in a suspect’s vehicle in the garage and another suspect observed inside the residence.

It happened on Sunday, Sept. 16, at about 8:45 p.m. when the homeowner was not at home. A surveillance alarm system alerted Allegan Central Dispatch. The homeowner said he has numerous firearms in the residence. Verbal commands were given for the subjects to exit the residence but they did not comply.

Allegan County SWAT was called to the scene and after giving more verbal commands a male subject came out the home. A thorough search of the residence found nobody else inside.

Both suspects were brought to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office for interviews and lodged in jail for home invasion.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Michigan State Police, Gun Lake Tribal Police and Wayland EMS.

If anybody has any information about the home invasion or similar incidents in the area, please call the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 673-0500 or silent observer at 1-800-554-3633.